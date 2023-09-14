The MPA’s annual conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 363 Maine Mall Road, Portland. A full day of events is planned, including informative sessions, the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, the annual Scholarship Auction & Reception with Auctioneer Extraordinaire Aimsel Ponti, and the 2023 Better Newspaper Awards Dinner & Banquet with Master of (All) Ceremonies Greg Rec.

Come to the Conference and engage with other MPA members, learn something new at the variety of programming, drive up the bidding at the Scholarship Auction, and cheer on your comrades and friends as we name Best Newspaper, Best Website, Journalist of the Year, Best Young Writer, Advertising Person of the Year, and Unsung Hero.

Registration is required for attendance at the Conference, regardless of whether you plan to attend programming the Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, and/or the Awards Dinner & Banquet. The Conference Registration Deadline is Sept. 22. Check the MPA website for the registration form and more information.

Hotel Room Reservations for Oct. 13-14 must be made directly with the hotel. We have a room block reserved at the special MPA Conference rate of $189. Click here to book online or call 1-207-775-6161.The Hotel Reservation Deadline is Sept. 29. The hotel will try but cannot guarantee group rate & room availability beyond this date.