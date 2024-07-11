Deadline EXTENDED for MPA Individual Award Nominations

The nomination period for the 2024 MPA Individual awards – Journalist of the Year, Advertising Person of the Year, Bob Drake Young Writer, and Unsung Hero – has been extended to Friday, July 19.

Please email all nominations to maine@newspapercontest.com by July 19, 2024. Digital entries only, please. All nominations will receive a confirmation of receipt. If you’ve already submitted a nomination and have not received a confirmation, please resubmit.

The 2024 winners will be announced at the MPA Fall Conference on Oct. 19 in Bar Harbor. Here are the categories: