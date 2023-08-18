MPA Annual Conference

Plans are well underway for the 2023 MPA Conference to be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Portland. We’ll be providing hotel and conference registration information very soon and hope to share Better Newspaper Contest results with entrants by the end of next week. We also expect to hear from the Hall of Fame Committee with the 2023 HOF Inductees.

Meanwhile, we’re pleased to report that the delightful duo of Scholarship Fund Auctioneer Extraordinaire Aimsel Ponti and Master of Awards & Disguises Greg Rec will be reprising their respective roles. Be sure to mark the calendar and save the date.