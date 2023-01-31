Maine Press Association awards $3K in scholarships

From left: Grace Bradley, Hope Carroll, and Andrew Wing are the 2023 recipients of the Maine Press Association’s journalism scholarship.

The Maine Press Association awarded $3,000 in scholarships to three Maine journalism students in January.

Recipients of 2023 scholarships are Grace Bradley, of Orono, a senior at the University of Maine and editor-in-chief of the university’s chapter of Her Campus; Hope Carroll, of Portland, a junior at the University of Maine and opinion contributor to The Maine Campus; and Andrew Wing, of Raymond, a senior at St. Joseph’s College of Maine and 2022 intern at The Windham Eagle.

The Maine Press Association awards scholarships every year to a junior or senior with financial need who plans to pursue a career in journalism. The funds come from the association’s annual scholarship auction.

To inquire about the 2024 scholarship, contact Maine Press Association Scholarship Committee Chair J.W. Oliver at joliver@harpswellanchor.org.

Established in 1864, the Maine Press Association works to promote ethical journalism, to advocate for the interests of the journalists and organizations that constitute its membership, and to protect the freedom of the press and the public’s right to know.