2023 MPA Scholarship Auction Update

Now that the dust has settled and all of the rogue checks, cash, and IOUs have been processed, we’re pleased to report a whopping $5,657 of donations to the MPA Scholarship Fund. Many thanks to the businesses and members that made, solicited, and/or gathered donations; to our Auctioneer Extraordinaire Aimsel Ponti who kept the excitement steady, and to all of you generous MPA members and guests for bidding high, bidding often, and purchasing MPA logowear. We suspect the MPA Scholarship Committee will be tickled at the thought of providing even more financial support in the coming year for aspiring student journalists here in Maine.