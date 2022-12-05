The Maine Press Association board has voted to support the “Local Journalism Sustainability Act’’ that is pending in Congress.
The bill is meant to provide newsrooms with a refundable tax credit for five years to help with their finances amid the industry’s dire financial challenges. Steven Waldman, the co-founder of Report For America, is one of the backers. The MPA’s board voted to draft a letter of support that will be sent to Maine’s congressional delegation. You can read more about the legislation here and listen to a podcast featuring Waldman here.
MPA Board backs bill to help local news operations
