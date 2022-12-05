MPA Board backs bill to help local news operations 

The Maine Press Association board has voted to support the “Local Journalism Sustainability Act’’ that is pending in Congress.



The bill is meant to provide newsrooms with a refundable tax credit for five years to help with their finances amid the industry’s dire financial challenges. Steven Waldman, the co-founder of Report For America, is one of the backers. The MPA’s board voted to draft a letter of support that will be sent to Maine’s congressional delegation. You can read more about the legislation here and listen to a podcast featuring Waldman here.