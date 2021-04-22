2021 MPA Programming: Cannabis Advertising, Legalities and Strategies

The Maine Press Association is excited to be able to offer another webinar in our 2021 series, Cannabis Advertising, Legalities and Strategies.

Marketing cannabis-related products can be challenging. Mark Dion will discuss the complex rules and laws that surround advertising retail marijuana. Mark Dion is a lawyer and graduate of the University of Maine School of Law. He currently sits on the Portland City Council. He has served as Sheriff of Cumberland County and was the Chair of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee in the Maine State Legislature.

Our colleagues from the Portland Press Herald will share some of their successes capturing cannabis advertising and marketing revenue and what they are planning for the future.

Date: Thursday, April 29 at 3 p.m.

Cost: $10

Platform: Zoom

Please use the link below to register:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mpa-conference-cannabis-advertising-legalities-and-strategies-tickets-151116396209