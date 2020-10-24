VERY IMPORTANT 2020 MPA Conference Information!

Did you newspaper register you as part of a group? If so, you need to register yourself individually in order to have access to all of the events happening Saturday, and future programming.

It’s easy to do: Go to the conference site (https://mpa.vehlovenue.com/) and register individually, using the guest code provided to you by your employer. You’ll also need to enter your own payment information under “My Account” for auction bidding or donations. Questions? Contact Diane Norton at mainepressmail@gmail.com.

All of the events will take place at the conference site (On Saturday, look for the link at the top of the page, next to “Register Now” that says “Go to Event”).

You can still register for the event : The $20.00 registration fee includes access to all 10/24 Conference events and programming for the coming year. Register here: https://mpa.vehlovenue.com/

10/24/20 Schedule of Events:

9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (via Zoom) | Annual Business Meeting

You have the right to attend and participate in the Maine Press Association’s annual business meeting! The annual meeting includes the election of new board members and reelection of those members whose terms end at the annual meeting. Every “regular” member of the Maine Press Association — all those other than associate and individual members — has one vote in this election. The annual meeting is open to all members and to the general public. We welcome you to attend.

– Maine Press Association 2019-2020 President J.W. Oliver

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71188107028?pwd=OUlFUGVkTVQ3N2JsWGZPVVBWOElaZz09

Meeting ID: 711 8810 7028 | Passcode: 2e9V69

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. | Induction of Terry Carlisle and the late Art Guesman into the MPA Hall of Fame

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Live Auction with Aimsel Ponti and Awards Presentation & Celebration with Greg Rec, honoring winners of the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, as well as the Individual Awards: Journalist of the Year, Advertising Person of the Year, Bob Drake Young Writer, and Unsung Hero.

The Silent Auction is Live: Once you’ve registered for the event, you can access the Silent Auction which will be open for bidding through conference day with a stop time of 9:00 p.m.

Live Auction items are also visible once you’ve registered. Take a look and get your auction paddle ready. Don’t forget to check out The MPA Store for 2020 commemorative logo wear and other fun items.

All proceeds of both Auctions and The MPA Store benefit the MPA Scholarship Fund and we’ve added a Donation button to the event site for those who choose to make a straight donation to the MPA Scholarship Fund.

A big thank you to our Conference Sponsors: Mitchell Tardy Jackson and Broadreach Public Relations

To learn more and to Register, go to: https://mpa.vehlovenue.com/

We look forward to seeing you at the 2020 MPA Conference.