MPA Annual Fall Conference is October 29 in South Portland

The Maine Press Association’s Annual Fall Conference will be held this year on October 29 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 363 Maine Mall Road, South Portland. A full day of conference events is planned including the Hall of Fame Inductee Luncheon, annual Scholarship Auction, and The 2016 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Dinner & Banquet.

And what about those awards? Judges have been mindful of last week’s deadline for decisions and comments, and have been overwhelming the MPA Office with packages, decisions and wonderful comments. Here’s a snippet of what the judge of Feature Story—Daily Weekend had to say, “This was one of the best categories of a contest which I’ve ever reviewed…. The readers of Maine’s newspapers should be proud to have such commitment to good journalism presented to them by all of these newspapers.”

We hope to have the majority of decisions sorted, reviewed and ready to share with members by mid-September. In the meantime, be on the lookout for registration/hotel reservation information as well as details about this year’s program and sessions.