2025 MPA Conference Information

The MPA’s annual conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel (363 Maine Mall Road) in Portland.

A full day of events is planned, including informative sessions, the 2025 Hall of Fame induction luncheon, the annual conference auction & reception, and the 2025 Better Newspaper Contest dinner and banquet.

Come to the conference and engage with other MPA members, learn something new at the variety of programming, drive up the bidding at the auction, and cheer on your comrades and friends as we name Best Newspaper, Best Website, Journalist of the Year, Best Young Writer, Advertising Person of the Year, Mentor of the Year (a new accolade!), and Unsung Hero at the awards dinner & banquet.

All winners of the 2025 Better Newspaper Contest were notified in late August, with the exception of the special and individual awards — General Excellence, Freedom of Information, Journalist of the Year, Advertising Person of the Year, Bob Drake Young Writer, Unsung Hero, Mentor of the Year — which will be revealed at the awards banquet.

This year, we’re inducting three into the MPA Hall of Fame: George Danby, longtime editorial cartoonist for the Bangor Daily News; Dennis Hoey, a respected night reporter for the Portland Press Herald; and John Ewing, a celebrated photojournalist and mentor, also with the Portland Press Herald. Read more about their accomplishments.

Hotel Reservations

Conference hotel room reservations for the nights of Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 must be made directly with the DoubleTree. We have a room block reserved at a special MPA rate of $199. Click here to book online or call 207-775-6161. The hotel reservation deadline is Friday, Oct. 3. The hotel will try but cannot guarantee group rate and room availability beyond this date.

Conference Registration

Registration is required for attendance at the conference, regardless of whether you plan to attend programming, the Hall of Fame Induction luncheon, and/or the awards dinner & banquet. The conference registration is Friday, Oct. 3. Click here for the registration form.

Programming Schedule

8:45 – 9:15 a.m.

Annual Business Meeting

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

There’s always a local angle: From Trump to immigration and climate

Between President Donald Trump’s battle with Gov. Janet Mills over federal funding, to ICE raids around the state and pending Medicaid cuts, we’re 10 months into the biggest story of a generation. Reporters across the state have been swarming the local impacts, which go far beyond traditional newspaper beats. In this panel, some of the state’s top reporters will share their tips, experiences and solutions for localizing major issues that start at the federal level, and breaking local stories that go national.

10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

How Maine newsrooms are working together instead of competing

As newsrooms have shrunk, we are all trying to do more with less. Collaborations between newsrooms can result in richer, deeper reporting that can reach a wider audience. Hear from newsrooms who have undertaken reporting collaborations and how they capitalized on strengths, navigated differences, and delivered impactful reporting.

Beyond Print: Using New Platforms to Help Your Clients

In a rapidly evolving media landscape, traditional print is no longer the only channel clients rely on to reach their audiences. In this session, Pulse Marketing’s Angela Marcolini will explore how sales teams can move beyond print to become trusted strategic partners by embracing solution-based selling.

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hall of Fame Luncheon

1:45 – 2:45 p.m.

Maine Models for Sustaining Local News: How Maine news organizations are innovating to generate revenue

Maine newspapers are leading the country in attempting innovative ways to sustain their local news operations, from for-profit to non-profit and everything in between, including collective fundraising and sustainability collaborations. Panelists will also discuss public support opportunities and what other states are trying in collaboration with legislatures. Learn about what Maine newspapers are trying to not only sustain, but grow news in Maine.

Unlock the skills that will take your journalism career to the next level

In this workshop, you’ll learn the essential skills and strategies that will get you noticed in the newsroom — from pitching smart stories and mastering deadlines to writing with impact and building your personal brand. Whether you’re aiming for a bigger beat, a senior role, or more editorial influence, this session will give you the tools, habits, and mindset to stand out and advance.

3 – 4:30 p.m.

Navigating the Legal Minefield: A Journalist’s Guide to Press Freedom

Join acclaimed media lawyer Sig Schutz for a crucial session on the evolving landscape of press freedom. With decades of experience defending journalists and news organizations, Sig will share practical tips on overcoming obstacles to ensure transparency and accountability, including the rise in subpoenas to journalists, the pressure to self-censor, proposals to loosen libel laws and how to push back on denials of public access.

5 – 6 p.m.

Scholarship Auction and Reception

6:30 p.m.

Awards Dinner and Banquet

Conference Auction

We have some fantastic items already being donated: hotel stays, tickets for performances and attractions, restaurant gift cards, and more! Funds raised at the auction help us achieve our goals, one of which is awarding scholarships to support the next generation of journalists.

We are asking each member newsroom to commit to soliciting one or two (or more!) items to be part of this year’s auction. We’re looking for items to be auctioned off, in either live or silent fashion. The more interesting and unique the items are, the more potential they have to bring in the cash.

Ideas? Gift cards to shops, restaurants, pet sitting/grooming services and grocery stores; Maine-made items, such as crafts and jewelry; theme-based baskets; overnight stays at your camp (rustic to luxurious!); boat rides and picnics. Also popular are tickets to concerts, sporting events or excursions.

Donations are tax-deductible, and donating businesses will be listed on promotional materials and given exposure during the conference. Once you’ve secured auction items, let us know by emailing Angela Marcolini at moc.y1756833127cnega1756833127gnite1756833127krame1756833127slup@1756833127inilo1756833127crama1756833127 with a description of the item, an approximate cash value, and the name of the donor and/or contributing newspaper. Items can be arranged for pick up by a board member or brought directly to the conference.

Special thanks to the following for already contributing:

Bar Harbor Inn / Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund

Maine Mariners

Maine Maritime Museum

DaVinci’s Italian Eatery

Governor’s Restaurant & Bakery

Desert of Maine

Maine Footy

Maine Windjammer Cruises

Judy Meyer

Doug Warren

Connie Sage Conner