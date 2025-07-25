Maine Press Association to induct three into Hall of Fame

Three new members will enter the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame on October 18, honoring their extraordinary contributions to Maine journalism.

The 2025 inductees are George Danby, longtime editorial cartoonist for the Bangor Daily News; Dennis Hoey, a respected night reporter for the Portland Press Herald; and John Ewing, a celebrated photojournalist and mentor, also with the Portland Press Herald.

George Danby has spent more than five decades using his pen to inform, provoke and inspire. After publishing his first cartoon in the Bangor Daily News in 1975 as a Bangor High School student, he went on to draw for the Providence Journal-Bulletin and the New Haven Register before returning to the BDN in 1985. For nearly 40 years, Danby’s daily cartoons have brought clarity, wit and humanity to the paper’s opinion pages. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time and USA Today. Known for his sharp insights and compassion, Danby has chronicled Maine’s political and social evolution with humor and heart, drawing nine presidents, seven governors, and countless other figures with equal parts satire and respect.

Dennis Hoey, who died in 2024, spent nearly four decades as a reporter in Maine, most of them at the Portland Press Herald. He was a cornerstone of the newsroom’s night desk, known for his calm under pressure, relentless work ethic and extraordinary compassion when reporting on tragedy. His ability to connect with grieving families, public officials and everyday Mainers made his reporting impactful and respected. Tributes poured in following his passing, with colleagues and readers alike praising his humility, fairness, and love for the job. One former editor remarked, “If Dennis couldn’t get the story in the few hours or minutes he was given, no one could.”

John Ewing served as a staff photographer at the Portland Press Herald for 33 years, capturing iconic images of Maine people, landscapes and news events from 1981 to 2014. Known for his precision, artistry, and quiet humility, Ewing consistently produced award-winning work, especially during high school basketball tournament season — his favorite time of year. But his legacy extends well beyond his photographs. Ewing was a mentor to generations of photojournalists, offering encouragement, technical advice and genuine excitement for their work. As one former intern put it, “What I remember about John is that he is the kindest photojournalist I’ve ever met.”

The Maine Press Association Hall of Fame was established in 1998 to honor newspaper professionals with exemplary careers in journalism and service to the profession. Its members can be found on the MPA website, at mainepressassociation.org/hall-of-fame.

The induction ceremony will take place during the MPA’s annual conference on Saturday, October 18, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in South Portland. Tickets to the ceremony, which takes place during the luncheon, are available by contacting MPA Executive Director Diane Norton at moc.l1754832048iamg@1754832048liams1754832048serpe1754832048niam1754832048 or (207) 691-0131.