Exotic trips? Memorable experiences? Booze? Stuff from your basement? The auction’s the place

Greg Rec and Lisa DeSisto enjoy honey from the auction.

The Maine Press Association’s annual auction is only 10 days away and organizers are asking members to consider donating items for the beloved and raucous tradition. Proceeds from the auction go to deserving college students pursuing degrees in journalism or related fields.

Thanks to generous members in the past, items that regularly go up for bid include get-aways, hot-air balloon rides, fine aged wines, award-winning photographs, baskets of Maine’s Official State Treat, beer, signed best-sellers, swag from award-winning newsrooms, highly coveted MPA hoodies, Buckfield artisanal honey, hand-crafted Maine art, regional delicacies and more. As a result of generous donors and active bidders, thousands of dollars have been raised over the years for Maine journalism students. At the same time, high bidders have gone home with their treasures (or often their spouses’ treasures) knowing they have helped foster the future of journalism in Maine.

Please consider bringing an auction item (or several) from your attic, basement, liquor cabinet, wine cellar, man cave, she shed, agricultural fair, neighbor’s garage, newsroom, area retailer, local apiarist, cupcake baker, brewery, craft fair, winery or orchard. Airbnb vouchers, plane tickets, Alaskan cruises and Patriot’s tickets are gladly accepted.

Let us know what you’re bringing by emailing mpacontest@mainetoday.com. On the day of the conference, bring your items and leave them in the designated auction area. See MPA Executive Director Diane Norton at the conference if you have questions. She can also be reached at 691-0131 and at mainepressmail@gmail.com