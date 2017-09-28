MPA 2017 Annual Fall Conference Schedule of Events

The MPA’s Annual Fall Conference will be held on Oct. 21 at Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor.

Here’s the schedule of events:

8:30 am – 9:00 am: Annual Business Meeting

9:15 am –10:30 am: News, Fake News and Media Bias

9:15 am –10:30 am: Your Market, Your Advertiser—Why People Buy

10:45 am – 12:15 pm: Featured speaker Lincoln Millstein, The Future of Print and Why ‘Digital First’ Won’t Deliver

12:30 pm – 2:00 pm: Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

2:15 pm – 3:30 pm: Management–A Delicate Balance

5:30 pm: Scholarship Auction & Reception

Awards Dinner immediately following