Nominations are now being accepted for 2025 inductees to the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame. The deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, July 3. Candidates must be Maine newspaper professionals who made lasting career contributions to their craft, in or out of the state. Members can be elected posthumously.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1998. A list of all inductees is on the MPA website. To view, click here.

Each nomination should be accompanied by supporting material that will help committee members as they make their decisions. Nominations and supporting materials must be submitted in an electronic format.

Questions and nominations can be sent to the committee in care of Faith DeAmbrose at moc.r1751002480ednal1751002480sidm@1751002480esorb1751002480maedf1751002480. The 27th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Oct. 18 at the MPA Fall Conference in South Portland.