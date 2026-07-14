MPA seeking next executive director

Maine Press Association Executive Director Diane Norton has announced her intention to step down at the end of the year, beginning the organization’s search for its next leader.

Diane’s career in Maine journalism spans more than three decades. Before joining the association in 2014, she spent 20 years with Courier Publications and The Camden Herald, served as president of the Maine Press Association, chaired the Better Newspaper Contest, and was honored as the association’s Advertising Person of the Year.

Throughout her career, Diane has been a steadfast advocate for Maine’s newspapers and the journalists who staff them. Her leadership, experience and commitment to local journalism have strengthened both the association and the industry statewide.

The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Diane for her years of steady, thoughtful leadership and looks forward to working with her throughout the transition.

The Maine Press Association is seeking a highly organized, collaborative, and mission-driven Executive Director to lead the day-to-day operations of the association and help strengthen local journalism across Maine.

The Maine Press Association is the statewide trade organization representing newspapers across Maine. Through advocacy, professional development, collaboration, and recognition of journalistic excellence, the MPA works to support a strong, independent press that serves communities throughout the state.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director is responsible for advancing the MPA’s mission, supporting its members, managing organizational operations, coordinating advocacy efforts, and planning programs that benefit newspapers and journalists throughout the state.

This is an ideal opportunity for someone who enjoys working independently, building relationships, managing multiple priorities, and making a meaningful impact on the future of local news.

Responsibilities

The Executive Director will:

Monitor legislative and public policy issues affecting Maine newspapers and coordinate advocacy efforts with the MPA Board, Legislative and Policy Committees, and the association’s contract lobbyist.

Plan and coordinate member programs, educational workshops, and professional development opportunities.

Support the planning and execution of the MPA’s annual awards program and other member recognition initiatives.

Represent the Maine Press Association with members, partner organizations, government agencies, and the public.

Manage the association’s day-to-day business operations, including membership dues, invoicing, event registrations, awards fees, and financial administration.

Work closely with the Board President and Treasurer to prepare annual budgets, monitor finances, and ensure the organization operates within approved budget guidelines.

Identify opportunities to improve efficiency through automation and streamlined administrative processes.

Maintain official organizational records and help ensure compliance with applicable federal, state, and local requirements.

Serve as the primary point of contact for MPA communications, responding to member inquiries and coordinating responses to media inquiries as appropriate.

Support Board committee chairs in advancing committee work and organizational priorities.

Prepare agendas and meeting materials for Board meetings and the annual business meeting.

Perform other duties as assigned by the Board of Directors.

Qualifications

Successful candidates will have:

Excellent organizational and project management skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

The ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with a volunteer Board of Directors.

Experience managing multiple projects and deadlines.

Strong administrative and financial management skills.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office and common business software.

Experience with nonprofit organizations, associations, journalism, public policy, communications, or a related field is preferred.

Knowledge of Maine’s media landscape is a plus.

Schedule

Approximately 600 hours per year.

Flexible schedule based on organizational needs.

Some evening meetings and occasional travel within Maine are required.

Planned downtime with no work expected during approximately: December 10 – January 8 June 20 – July 10



Compensation

$28 per hour

Flexible, part-time schedule

Opportunity to work with newspaper leaders across Maine while supporting the future of local journalism.

To Apply

Please submit:

Resume

Cover letter describing your interest in the position and relevant experience

Applications are due by August 28.

Apply for the position on Indeed.