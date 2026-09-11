Janice Thompson named new Maine Press Association executive director

The Maine Press Association’s board of directors is pleased to announce it has voted to approve Janice Thompson as its new executive director. Thompson brings a wealth of experience to the MPA, including as the founder and the director of development and operations at Harpswell News, the nonprofit which publishes the Harpswell Anchor.

Thompson, who has served on the MPA’s board of directors since June 2025, has spent more than 35 years in nonprofit development, including at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. She led advancement departments at the Boston Athenaeum and the Meadowbrook School of Weston, was president of the Framingham History Center’s board and led an effort to preserve the Sarah Clayes House, the most important historical building in Framingham, Massachusetts. She has consulted for organizations like The History Project, Bridgewater State University and New England Music Camp.

In Maine, Thompson served as director of development for the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust before founding the Harpswell News in 2021. She is the author of the historical novel “Dry Tinder: A Tale of Rivalry and Injustice in Salem Village”.

“Janice’s deep love of local news and her knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing the industry make her a natural fit for this role,” said Dan MacLeod, board president. “We’re thrilled to have her as a partner to carry on the mission of our organization.”

“I am delighted to join the Maine Press Association as its new executive director. The MPA has a strong history — founded in 1864 and one of the country’s first professional news associations — and it is more relevant today than ever before, given the changing journalism ecosystem in Maine,” said Thompson. “I look forward to working with the board of directors and MPA members as we address new opportunities, now and in the future.”

The MPA is the statewide trade organization representing newspapers across Maine. Through advocacy, professional development, collaboration, and recognition of journalistic excellence, the MPA works to support a strong, independent press that serves communities throughout the state.

Thompson succeeds Diane Norton, who recently stepped down as the MPA’s executive director after 12 years of dedicated service.

The Executive Director position is a part-time position. Thompson will continue her leadership role at Harpswell News while assuming new responsibilities at the MPA.

This post was updated after publication to clarify in the third paragraph that Thompson is the founder of the Harpswell News, which publishes the Harpswell Anchor.

