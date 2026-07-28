Deadline Extended: MPA Business Person of the Year

The nomination period for the 2026 MPA Individual award for Business Person of the Year has been extended to Friday, August 7.

Email nominations to maine@newspapercontest.com by Aug. 7. Digital entries only, please. All nominations will receive a confirmation of receipt. If you’ve already submitted a nomination and have not received a confirmation, please resubmit.

The winner will be announced at the MPA Fall Conference on Oct. 17 in South Portland.

Business Person of the Year (formerly Advertising Person of the Year): For an employee on the business side of a member news organization whose work has been distinguished over the course of a year or years. This may include an employee in advertising, development, circulation, marketing, grant writing, sales, or another similar role. Submit no more than three work samples, if applicable, along with a nomination letter.

Note: If the number of entries is insufficient for any individual award, that award may not be given. In that case, any nominations may be held over for the following year.