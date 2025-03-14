Maine Press Association awards $10,000 in scholarships to support next generation of journalists

The Maine Press Association is proud to announce it has awarded six scholarships to high school and college students totaling $10,000 to help those students further their pursuit of a career in journalism.

The 2025 recipients include Elora Griswold (University of Maine), Emily Bontatibus (University of Maine), Grace Kirk (American University), Dylan Burmeister (Lincoln Academy), Tilia Baratta (University of Maine) and Alexa Rose Perocillo (University of Maine).

“Each of these individual scholarship recipients demonstrated a real commitment to the field of journalism and had compiled an impressive resume as reporters, editors, photographers and illustrators,” said MPA Scholarship Committee Chair Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm. “Their passion for robust journalism speaks well to the future of local news in Maine.”

The annual scholarships are possible thanks to the generosity of participants in the Maine Press Association’s scholarship auction each October and the patrons who donate the auction items. For more information on donating items to the upcoming auction to support next year’s scholarships, please contact MPA executive director Diane Norton at mainepressmail@gmail.com.

Established in 1864, the Maine Press Association works to promote ethical journalism, to advocate for the interests of the journalists and organizations that constitute its membership, and to protect the freedom of the press and the public’s right to know.