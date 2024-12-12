Attention Aspiring Journalists: MPA Scholarships Available!

The Maine Press Association wants to encourage students in Maine who are exploring careers in journalism and each year awards MPA scholarships to university students and high school seniors planning to attend college in the coming year. The MPA’s journalism scholarship will be awarded to one or more students who plan to pursue a career in journalism in order to support a student’s study or professional enrichment activities as they relate to a future career in journalism. Scholarships are awarded up to $2,000 each.

Qualifications:

Expected to enroll in college study in Fall 2025 or currently enrolled in college study.

Demonstrated commitment to a career in journalism (internships, employment, involvement with student news organization)

Demonstrated financial need (this can be indicated in the field provided on the application by noting employment required to pay for tuition, Pell Grant eligibility, scholarships, etc.)

Residents of Maine, whether attending an in-state or out-of-state institution, will have preference in the application process. Students attending Maine higher education institutions who are residents of other states will be considered as funds remain available.

The Maine Press Association strongly encourages candidates interested in working for its member organizations to apply. A list of members can be found at mainepressassociation.org.

Application process: Complete this application form by Monday, Feb. 3. Application includes a brief cover letter explaining what the scholarship will mean for you, resume and three examples of your best work, which may include stories and/or multimedia projects. An interview may be scheduled after review of application materials is completed. For questions, please email micaela@themainemonitor.org.