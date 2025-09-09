2025 MPA Conference | 10.18.25

The MPA’s annual conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel (363 Maine Mall Road) in Portland. A full day of events is planned (click here for the schedule) including informative sessions, the 2025 Hall of Fame induction luncheon, the annual conference auction & reception, and the 2025 Better Newspaper Contest dinner and banquet.

Conference hotel room reservations for the nights of Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 must be made directly with the DoubleTree. We have a room block reserved at a special MPA rate of $199. Click here to book online or call 207-775-6161. The hotel reservation deadline is Friday, Oct. 3. The hotel will try but cannot guarantee group rate and room availability beyond this date.

Registration is required for attendance at the conference, regardless of whether you plan to attend programming, the Hall of Fame Induction luncheon, and/or the awards dinner & banquet. The conference registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 3. Click here for the registration form.