10/19 MPA Conference Schedule

Annual Business Meeting | 8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Sessions | 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Elevating Your Stories: Art Meets Journalism

Unlock the secrets to transforming your stories from ordinary to extraordinary! Discover how the perfect blend of photographs, charts, graphs, and graphic elements can amplify your narrative. Dive into the minds of a photographer, data journalist, and page designer as they reveal how to infuse your stories with dynamic visual artistry and design thinking.

Presenters include Leela Stockley of the Bangor Daily News, Cyndi Wood of The Ellsworth American and Ernie Anderson of the Sun Journal.

Sessions | 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Editors’ Roundtable: Strategies, Innovations, and More

Join a dynamic group of editors from across the state for a high-energy roundtable session. Delve into hot topics like the role of AI in journalism and the upcoming election coverage. Share strategies, brainstorm solutions, and engage in a lively exchange of ideas. Bring your questions and be ready for an interactive and insightful discussion.

Join Lindsay Putnam of the Bangor Daily News and Scott Monroe of The Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel for this session.

Reporters’ Roundtable: The Untold Stories

Step into the world of reporting with this exclusive session just for reporters. Hosted by a select group of award-winning journalists, this is your chance to swap jaw-dropping stories, seek advice, and ask those burning questions you wouldn’t dare pose to your boss. Get ready for a candid and entertaining conversation among peers.

Join the current Maine Journalist of the Year, Michael Shepherd of the Bangor Daily News, and Johnathan Riley of The Lincoln County News for this session.

Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon | 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Join us at the Hall of Fame luncheon to honor some of Maine’s most influential journalists. This year’s inductees highlight the rich history and ongoing impact of journalism in the state:

Larry Mahoney – With over 50 years at the Bangor Daily News, Mahoney is a legendary figure in Maine sports journalism. Known for his extensive coverage of local high school and college sports, he has authored around 30,000 stories over his illustrious career. His dedication has earned him the title of Maine Sportswriter of the Year six times.

Naomi Schalit and John Christie – The founders of the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting, publishing as The Maine Monitor, Schalit and Christie are recognized for their commitment to fearless and non-partisan journalism. Their pioneering work in the non-profit media sector has expanded the organization from a two-person operation to a thriving team of 11, serving over 10,200 subscribers.

Additionally, the event will feature an address by Michael Shepherd, the current Journalist of the Year and politics editor at the Bangor Daily News. Shepherd has been a key figure in state and federal political reporting since joining the paper in 2015.

Sessions | 1:45 – 2:45 p.m.

Getting the most for your clients

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to conduct a comprehensive client needs analysis for your customers. We’ll guide you through the process of identifying business goals, understanding target audiences and setting budgets to craft a tailored advertising strategy. By the end of the session, you’ll be equipped to create customized advertising plans that align with client expectations and maximize impact.

This session will be led by Courtney Spencer, Vice President of Advertising for Maine Trust for Local News.

Generating Story Ideas: From Concept to Creation

Struggling to come up with compelling story ideas? This session is your ultimate guide to brainstorming, researching, and crafting narratives that resonate. Learn from seasoned editors and reporters about how to keep your ideas fresh, relevant, and deeply engaging. Say goodbye to writer’s block and hello to a steady stream of inspiration.

This session will be led by Faith DeAmbrose of the Mount Desert Islander and Jennifer Osborne of The Ellsworth American.

Keynote Discussion: Courage Under Fire | 3:00– 4:15 p.m.

In the face of chaos and danger, the Sun Journal’s team sprinted towards the heart of Maine’s darkest hour. Gain exclusive insight into the high-stakes decisions and relentless dedication that shaped their coverage of the state’s worst mass shooting. Join a riveting panel discussion, moderated by Kate Cough, editor of the Maine Monitor, and hear firsthand from those who braved the storm to deliver critical news.

The panel will consist of Marla Hoffman, Sun Journal managing editor/nights who supervised the coverage from the Lewiston office with the unnerving sound of sirens filling the background the entire shift; Joe Charpentier, SJ cops reporter and first reporter at the bowling alley; Russ Dillingham, SJ photographer and the first photographer at the bowling alley, and then at Schemengees; and Julia Arenstam, Press Herald city editor, who managed the live blog that night and coordinated additional help from Press Herald staff.

5 – 6 p.m. | Scholarship Auction and Reception

6:30 p.m. | Awards Dinner and Banquet

* Note: A previous schedule included a session about newsletters. That session has been cancelled.