2024 MPA Conference | Register by 9/27

Please join us Saturday, Oct. 19 at Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor for the 2024 MPA Conference. A full day of events is planned, including informative sessions, the Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, the annual Scholarship Auction & Reception and the Better Newspaper Awards Dinner & Banquet.

Come to the Conference and engage with other MPA members, learn something new at the variety of programming, drive up the bidding at the Scholarship Auction, and cheer on your comrades and friends as we name Best Newspaper, Best Website, Journalist of the Year, Best Young Writer, Advertising Person of the Year, and Unsung Hero at the Awards Dinner & Banquet.

Registration is required for attendance at the Conference, regardless of whether you plan to attend programming, the Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, and/or the Awards Dinner & Banquet. The Conference Registration Deadline is Sept. 27. Click here for the registration form.

IMPORTANT: As the registration form explains, the $15 registration fee is REQUIRED for ALL MPA members/staff—even if only attending the programming or Awards Dinner. Guests, family and non-staff do not pay the registration fee.

Conference Hotel Room Reservations for Oct. 18-19 must be made directly with Atlantic Oceanside Hotel, or the lodging of your choice. We have a room block reserved at Atlantic Oceanside with a special conference rate of $249-$289/night. Click here for more information and to book online or call 1-207-288-5801.

The Hotel Reservation Deadline is Sept. 27. The hotel will try but cannot guarantee group rate & room availability beyond this date.