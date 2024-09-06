2024 MPA Conference Schedule



Annual Business Meeting | 8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.



SESSIONS | 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.



Elevating Your Stories: Art Meets Journalism

Unlock the secrets to transforming your stories from ordinary to extraordinary! Discover how the perfect blend of photographs, charts, graphs, and graphic elements can amplify your narrative. Dive into the minds of a photographer, data journalist, and page designer as they reveal how to infuse your stories with dynamic visual artistry and design thinking.



Editors’ Round Table: Strategies, Innovations, and More

Join a dynamic group of editors from across the state for a high-energy roundtable session. Delve into hot topics like the role of AI in journalism and the upcoming election coverage. Share strategies, brainstorm solutions, and engage in a lively exchange of ideas. Bring your questions and be ready for an interactive and insightful discussion.



SESSIONS | 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.



Getting the most for your clients

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to conduct a comprehensive client needs analysis for your customers. We’ll guide you through the process of identifying business goals, understanding target audiences and setting budgets to craft a tailored advertising strategy. By the end of the session, you’ll be equipped to create customized advertising plans that align with client expectations and maximize impact.



Reporters’ Round Table: The Untold Stories

Step into the world of reporting with this exclusive session just for reporters. Hosted by a select group of award-winning journalists, this is your chance to swap jaw-dropping stories, seek advice, and ask those burning questions you wouldn’t dare pose to your boss. Get ready for a candid and entertaining conversation among peers.



Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon | 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Join us at the Hall of Fame luncheon, hosted by the Maine Press Association on October 19, to honor some of Maine’s most influential journalists. This year’s inductees highlight the rich history and ongoing impact of journalism in the state:



~ Larry Mahoney – With over 50 years at the Bangor Daily News, Mahoney is a legendary figure in Maine sports journalism. Known for his extensive coverage of local high school and college sports, he has authored around 30,000 stories over his illustrious career. His dedication has earned him the title of Maine Sportswriter of the Year six times.



~ Naomi Schalit and John Christie – The founders of the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting, publishing as The Maine Monitor, Schalit and Christie are recognized for their commitment to fearless and non-partisan journalism. Their pioneering work in the non-profit media sector has expanded the organization from a two-person operation to a thriving team of 11, serving over 10,200 subscribers.



Additionally, the event will feature an address by Michael Shepherd, the current Journalist of the Year and politics editor at the Bangor Daily News. Shepherd has been a key figure in state and federal political reporting since joining the paper in 2015.

Join us to celebrate the contributions and achievements of these remarkable journalists who have shaped the landscape of Maine journalism. The luncheon will take place during the conference on October 19 at 12 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available by contacting MPA Executive Director Diane Norton at mainepressmail@gmail.com or 691-0131.



SESSIONS | 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Using Newsletters Effectively: Engage, Inform, Monetize

Unlock the full potential of your newsletters! Discover what’s working in the world of email journalism, and learn how to boost engagement, drive website traffic, and explore monetization strategies. Equip yourself with practical insights and actionable tips to make your newsletters a powerful tool in your editorial arsenal.



Generating Story Ideas: From Concept to Creation

Struggling to come up with compelling story ideas? This session is your ultimate guide to brainstorming, researching, and crafting narratives that resonate. Learn from seasoned editors and reporters about how to keep your ideas fresh, relevant, and deeply engaging. Say goodbye to writer’s block and hello to a steady stream of inspiration!



Keynote | 3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Keynote Discussion: Courage Under Fire

In the face of chaos and danger, the Sun Journal’s team sprinted towards the heart of Maine’s darkest hour. Gain exclusive insight into the high-stakes decisions and relentless dedication that shaped their coverage of the state’s worst mass shooting. Join a riveting panel discussion, moderated by Kate Cough, editor of the Maine Monitor, and hear firsthand from those who braved the storm to deliver critical news.



5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Scholarship Auction and Reception



6:30 p.m. | Awards Dinner and Banquet