2024 MPA Conference Registration Information

The MPA’s annual conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 at Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor. A full day of events is planned, including informative sessions, the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, the annual Scholarship Auction & Reception and the 2024 Better Newspaper Awards Dinner & Banquet.

Come to the Conference and engage with other MPA members, learn something new at the variety of programming, drive up the bidding at the Scholarship Auction, and cheer on your comrades and friends as we name Best Newspaper, Best Website, Journalist of the Year, Best Young Writer, Advertising Person of the Year, and Unsung Hero at the Awards Dinner & Banquet.

All winners of the 2024 Better Newspaper Contest were notified August 30, with the exception of the Special and Individual Awards including General Excellence, Freedom of Information, Journalist and Advertising Persons of the Year, Bob Drake Young Writer, and Unsung Hero—which will be revealed at the Awards Banquet.

Registration is required for attendance at the Conference, regardless of whether you plan to attend programming, the Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, and/or the Awards Dinner & Banquet. The Conference Registration Deadline is Sept. 27. Click here for the registration form.

Conference Hotel Room Reservations for Oct. 18-19 must be made directly with Atlantic Oceanside Hotel, or the lodging of your choice. We have a room block reserved at Atlantic Oceanside with a special conference rate of $249-$289/night. Click here for more information and to book online or call 1-207-288-5801. The Hotel Reservation Deadline is Sept. 27. The hotel will try but cannot guarantee group rate & room availability beyond this date.



