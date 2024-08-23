2024 MPA Conference

Preparations are underway for the 2024 MPA’s Conference, to be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor. A full day of events is planned, including informative sessions, the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, Annual Scholarship Auction & Reception and the 2024 Better Newspaper Awards Dinner & Banquet.



We expect to notify winners of the 2024 Better Newspaper Contest by August 31, with the exception of the Special and Individual Awards including General Excellence, Freedom of Information, Journalist and Advertising Persons of the Year, Bob Drake Young Writer, and Unsung Hero—which will be revealed at the Awards Banquet.

Conference Hotel Room Reservations for Oct. 18-19 must be made directly with Atlantic Oceanside Hotel, or the lodging of your choice. We have a room block reserved at Atlantic Oceanside with a special conference rate of $249-$289/night. Click here for more information and to book online or call 1-207-288-5801. The Hotel Reservation Deadline is Sept. 27. The hotel will try but cannot guarantee group rate & room availability beyond this date.