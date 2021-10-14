MPA 2021 Conference & Better Newspaper Contest Update

2021 Virtual Awards Presentation | Let’s Celebrate!

While we won’t be meeting in-person for the 2021 MPA Fall Conference, let’s celebrate each other and all 69 categories of Better Newspaper Award winners!

We hope you’ll join us November 13 at 5:00 p.m. for the Virtual Awards Presentation, hosted by Greg Rec, to celebrate all of the winners of this year’s Better Newspaper Contest and unveil the winners of this year’s coveted General Excellence and individual awards including Journalist of the Year, Advertising Person of the Year, Bob Drake Young Writer, and Unsung Hero.

Like last year, your registration fee includes the Awards Presentation PLUS subsequent programming throughout the year, and we have four presentations lined up and ready to go.

Please join us: Saturday, November 13

5:00 – 6:30 p.m. | $25 per person

To Register, Click Here.

Award plaques and certificates and the 2021 Awards Supplement, complete with all contest winners and judges’ comments, will be provided to members in PDF form after the Virtual Awards Presentation.

We will also produce a ½-page ad to celebrate this year’s award winners, including our Hall of Fame inductees, and promote the Scholarship Auction. The ad will be made available to every MPA member for publication, if they so choose.

MPA Annual Business Meeting will be held Oct. 23 at 9:30 via Zoom. All MPA members are welcome to attend. Click Here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 893 9663 7684 | Passcode: 898435

The 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be postponed until next year in Bar Harbor, with the formal induction of the 2021 and the 2022 slate. Save the date: 10/22/22.

2021 MPA Conference Programming: The MPA Program Committee will schedule programs planned for the in-person conference into a series of webinars. We will be circulating information about that schedule soon.

Online Silent Scholarship Auction | Time to Clean out the Gift Drawer

That’s right, we’re searching high and low for items to feature in the 2021 Silent Scholarship Auction. Gift certificates and coupons to places, products and events (sailing excursions, weekends at your camp) make for great donations as do foods and specialty items.

Who would have guessed a dozen Labadie whoopie pies, donated by the generous Mark Mogensen of the Sun Journal, would have encouraged a bidding war last year right up until the last minute? Being the kindred spirits that they are MPA Executive Director Diane Norton and MPA President Lynda Clancy shared the bounty.

Any and all item donations appreciated. Please email Diane Norton, mainepressmail@gmail.com, for a submission form, or send a photo, description of the item and value by Oct. 25.

Then, get ready to bid early and often when the Auction goes live on Oct. 30 (and ends Nov. 14).

All proceeds from the auction fund the MPA Scholarship Fund, which is integral to our mission of encouraging more young journalists to join the profession. Your generous participation in last year’s scholarship auction resulted in the distribution of $4,000 of scholarships to Maine students earlier this year.

In Memoriam

Each year, MPA honors our colleagues who have died during the previous year. We invite your in memoriam suggestions so that we can honor them at the conference. Please Email Diane at mainepressmail@gmail.com by Monday, Oct 28.