Full-time STAFF REPORTER

WHO DOESN’T WANT TO WORK, LIVE & PLAY IN PORTLAND?!

We’re looking for a reporter who can produce investigative and interpretive stories, write inspiring features, and keep up with local news. The successful candidate should have newswriting experience, a relentless curiosity, ability to attend some night meetings if required, and a reliable vehicle. Familiarity with WordPress, and the ability to produce photos that complete your stories are additional qualifications.

Competitive salary, benefits, flexibility. Send resume, cover letter & links to three of your best stories to

marian@portlandphoenix.me

Portland’s free, independent, weekly paper featuring balanced news, arts and entertaiment