We are saddened to report that our former colleague, Carolyn Flanagan, has died. A number of us in the Midcoast were fortunate to have worked with Carolyn over the years, and remember her fondly for her sharp sense of humor, dedication to journalism, and strong work ethic. Thank you, Carolyn!

BARRINGTON, NH – Carolyn Jane Flanagan, 81, native of Rockland, recently of Barrington, NH, passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2021, after an extended illness.

Born in Rockland, July 31, 1940, she was the fifth of nine children to James and Eileen Spinney Flanagan. She graduated from Rockland High School in 1958. Carolyn was married to Charles Allen, Jr on October 5, 1963; they were married for 27 years.

Carolyn was a well-known community member of Rockland. She worked as a receptionist and then in advertising sales for the Courier Gazette and Camden Herald for many years. She relished her relationships with co-workers and clients throughout her career. Carolyn was passionate about golf and could be found almost every summer day at the Rockland Golf Course getting in her 18 holes with her family and friends. She often stated that playing golf as the sun was setting was as close to heaven as she could get while here on Earth. Carolyn was proud to be a promoter of the next generation of golfers and was actively involved in the junior program at Rockland Golf Course in the 1970’s and 80’s. She coached high school cheerleading in the 1980s as well. Above all, Carolyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister and took great pride in caring for and supporting all her loved ones.

