2021 MPA Programming | Police Report Coverage and Writing

The Maine Press Association is excited to be able to offer another webinar in our 2021 series, Police Report Coverage and Writing.

Earl Brechlin, former managing editor of the Mount Desert Islander and Bar Harbor Times will present best practices for entry-level police report coverage and writing. The dos, don’ts and finding the story that is sometimes hidden in plain sight within the police report. Also, how to sift through a mountain of inconsequential information, and write fair, accurate, clear, and concise police reports free of jargon.

Date: Thursday, August 26 at 3 p.m.

Cost: $10

Platform: Zoom

Please use the link below to register:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/police-report-coverage-and-writing-tickets-165918541825

Be sure to watch your email or follow us on Facebook for additional webinar announcements.