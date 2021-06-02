Nominations Sought for 2021 MPA Hall of Fame

Nominations are being taken for 2021 inductees to the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame. The deadline for nominations is Friday, July 2.

Candidates must be Maine newspaper professionals who made lasting career contributions to their craft, in or out of the state. Members can be elected posthumously.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1998. A list of all inductees is on the MPA website at: http://mainepressassociation.org/hall-of-fame/

The MPA’s Hall of Fame Committee asks that nominations be submitted as soon as possible so they can be circulated among the committee members who will select the inductees.

Each nomination should be accompanied by supporting material that will help committee members as they make their decisions. Please be prepared to submit all nominations and supporting materials in an electronic format so the committee can access them remotely.

Nominations can be sent to the committee in care of Faith DeAmbrose at the Mount Desert Islander. Questions can be directed to her at fdeambrose@mdislander.com or to

Maine Press Association Executive Director Diane Norton at mainepressmail@gmail.com.

The 23rd annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held October 23 at the MPA Fall Conference in Augusta.