NEFAC Strengthens Advocacy in Maine, New England with Additions to Board of Directors

Sun Journal Editor Judy Meyer and Gannett New England Executive Lisa Strattan to Help Lead Coalition

The New England First Amendment Coalition is pleased to announce two additions to its Board of Directors: Judy Meyer, Executive Editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel; and Lisa Strattan, vice president of News for Gannett New England.

“We are thrilled to have Judy and Lisa join our Board of Directors,” said Justin Silverman, NEFAC’s executive director. “Their experience and expertise will help strengthen our advocacy in Maine and throughout all New England states.”

JUDY MEYER | Sun Media Group

Judy Meyer is executive editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal, the Morning Sentinel and six weekly newspapers owned by the Sun Media Group. She serves as vice president of the Maine Freedom of Information Coalition and is a member of the Right to Know Advisory Committee to the Legislature.

A journalist since 1990 and former editorial page editor for the Sun Journal, she was named Maine’s Journalist of the Year in 2003. She serves on the New England Newspaper & Press Association Board of Directors and was the 2018 recipient of the Judith Vance Weld Brown Spirit of Journalism Award.

A fellow of the National Press Foundation and the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism, she attended George Washington University, lives in Auburn with her husband, Phil, and is an active member of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

LISA STRATTAN | Gannett New England

Lisa Strattan is currently vice president of News for Gannett’s New England region, leading a team of approximately 300 journalists and responsible for 16 daily publications; 84 weekly publications and more than 100 websites.

Prior to the merger of Gannett and Gatehouse, Strattan was Vice President of News developing and executing the editorial vision for 11 daily publications, 120 weekly publications and more than 180 websites across three states.

Earlier in her career, Strattan served as GateHouse Media New England SVP/Executive Editor & Publisher of Wicked Local, the company’s network of 160 hyper-local websites. She was also Executive Editor of The Patriot Ledger & The Enterprise of Brockton. Previously, Strattan served as publisher of GHMNE’s SouthCoast division, comprised of The Herald News, Taunton Daily Gazette and O Jornal. For many years she was editor in chief of The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette, and she has worked in various newsroom roles at newspapers in Colorado, Florida and Iowa.

Strattan served as vice chair of the board of UMass Dartmouth’s Center for Marketing Research and is a member of the Dennison Memorial Community Center. For several years, she was a SMILES mentor, and served on the executive committee of the Women’s Fund of Southeastern Massachusetts, chairing its marketing committee. She also served on the Board of the Directors of the Battleship Massachusetts Memorial Committee, Fall River Area Chamber of Commerce, the Taunton Area Chamber of Commerce, Metro South Chamber of Commerce and Bridgewater Credit Union. She currently serves as a board member for the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association.