NEFAC Strengthens Advocacy in Maine, New England with Additions to Board of Directors

Sun Journal Editor Judy Meyer and Gannett New England Executive Lisa Strattan to Help Lead Coalition
The New England First Amendment Coalition is pleased to announce two additions to its Board of Directors: Judy Meyer, Executive Editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel; and Lisa Strattan, vice president of News for Gannett New England.
“We are thrilled to have Judy and Lisa join our Board of Directors,” said Justin Silverman, NEFAC’s executive director. “Their experience and expertise will help strengthen our advocacy in Maine and throughout all New England states.”
JUDY MEYER | Sun Media Group
Judy Meyer is executive editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal, the Morning Sentinel and six weekly newspapers owned by the Sun Media Group. She serves as vice president of the Maine Freedom of Information Coalition and is a member of the Right to Know Advisory Committee to the Legislature.
A journalist since 1990 and former editorial page editor for the Sun Journal, she was named Maine’s Journalist of the Year in 2003. She serves on the New England Newspaper & Press Association Board of Directors and was the 2018 recipient of the Judith Vance Weld Brown Spirit of Journalism Award.
A fellow of the National Press Foundation and the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism, she attended George Washington University, lives in Auburn with her husband, Phil, and is an active member of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.
LISA STRATTAN | Gannett New England
Lisa Strattan is currently vice president of News for Gannett’s New England region, leading a team of approximately 300 journalists and responsible for 16 daily publications; 84 weekly publications and more than 100 websites.
Prior to the merger of Gannett and Gatehouse, Strattan was Vice President of News developing and executing the editorial vision for 11 daily publications, 120 weekly publications and more than 180 websites across three states.