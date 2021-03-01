LCN Names Deputy Editor

The Lincoln County News has named Maia Zewert deputy editor.

Zewert joined The Lincoln County News as a general assignment reporter in August 2015. She covered the towns of Bristol, Damariscotta, Newcastle, and South Bristol. In November 2017, she received the Bob Drake Young Writer’s Award from the Maine Press Association.

In January 2018, she moved into the business side of operations as marketing and engagement coordinator for Lincoln County Publishing Co., which publishes the LCN. She managed the company’s social media and the #LCNme365 photo contest, served as coordinator of Lincoln County Magazine through a successful relaunch of the publication, and developed award-winning youth engagement programs.

As deputy editor, Zewert will move back into the editorial department. She will assist the editor and serve as editor of special publications, including the magazine. She will also continue her work with local students and continue to manage the photo contest and social media.

Zewert becomes the first deputy editor at the newspaper since 2016. The change was effective Feb. 24.

J.W. Oliver, editor of The Lincoln County News, said he is glad to welcome Zewert back to the newsroom.

“Maia has the news judgment and skills necessary to be a leader in the newsroom. She is an excellent reporter and writer with an eye for detail,” Oliver said. “We had a good rapport during her time as a reporter and I am excited to see what we can accomplish together as an editing team.”

Zewert looks forward to returning to the newsroom and her editorial roots.

“Working at The Lincoln County News and living in this community has changed my life in many ways, and I am excited about this next chapter,” Zewert said.

A 2015 graduate of Iowa State University, Zewert lives in Waldoboro.

In another staff change, editorial assistant Nettie Hoagland will move into a new role as a part-time reporter.

Hoagland, of Walpole, first came to the LCN as a summer news intern in 2019 and rejoined the staff as a part-time editorial assistant in December 2020.

Hoagland is a graduate of South Bristol School, Lincoln Academy, and St. Michael’s College.