Maine Press Association awards $4K in scholarships

The Maine Press Association is awarding $4,000 in scholarships to three journalism students for the spring semester.

Recipients of 2021 scholarships are Jack Allsopp, of Old Orchard Beach, a senior at the University of New England and editor-in-chief of The Bolt; Michael Corrado, of Medford, Mass., a senior at the University of Maine and contributor to Guy Boston Sports; and Bhavana Scalia-Bruce, of Portland, a senior at the University of Maine and business manager of the Maine Campus.

The Maine Press Association awards at least one scholarship every year to a junior or senior with financial need who plans to pursue a career in journalism. The scholarships are possible through the generosity of bidders at the Maine Press Association’s annual scholarship auction and the donors who provide the auction items.

To inquire about the 2022 scholarship, contact scholarship committee Chair Sindhu Manjesh at sindhu.manjesh@maine.edu.

