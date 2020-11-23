News and More from MPA

The 2020 MPA Conference: By the #s
Thanks to everyone who participated in this year’s MPA Conference. While we missed being together in person to celebrate, we made the most of the virtual platform with plenty of emojis, applause, and shout-outs to our comrades and friends. And take a look at those Scholarship Fund donations, hailing from the Silent Auction, Live Auction (thanks Aimsel!), and MPA Store. See below for your chance to own some commemorative logowear and keep that Fund # growing!
- 40 Attendees at the Hall of Fame Induction
- 100+ Attendees at the Live Auction & Awards Presentation
- 60 Better Newspaper Contest Awards, 3 Divisions, 34 entrant newspapers
- $3,642 and counting raised for the MPA Scholarship Fund via the Live & Silent Auctions, and MPA Store
Survey Says? Please Take This Brief Conference Survey
Conference organizers would appreciate hearing your thoughts regarding the 2020 MPA Conference, featuring the Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Live Auction, and Awards Presentation. If you have feedback or suggestions you’d be willing to share anonymously, please go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2CLP578
2020 Better Newspaper Contest Award Winners
Looking for a list of the 2020 Winners? You’ll find the complete list plus the 2020 Awards Supplement on the MPA Website. Visit http://mainepressassociation.org/mpa-contest/2020-contest-winners/
Buy some MPA Logowear, Fund a Scholar
Now’s your chance to score some 2020 MPA Commemorative Logowear while contributing to the MPA Scholarship Fund. We’re getting ready to award 2021 Scholarships and the more money we have in the Fund, the more scholarships we can bestow. Choose from Hoodies, T-Shirts, and Hats, all bearing the “Adapt, Adjust, Inform 2020 Conference” Logo; and Newsprint Cotton Masks, handsewn by the team at the Boothbay Register. All are available on a first-come, first-served basis. 100% of the proceeds benefit the MPA Scholarship Fund. Inventory is below. Email Diane Norton at mainepressmail@gmail.com to place your order.
- Hoodies | $40 $30: 1 Small (1 Light Blue) | 1 Med (Light Blue) | 2 Large (1 Ash, 1 Light Blue)
- Crew T-Shirts | $25 $15: 1 Small (Heather Navy) | 3 Med (2 Ash, 1 Heather Navy) | 2 Large (1 Ash, 1 Heather Navy)
- Ladies V-Neck T-Shirts | $25 $15: 1 Small (White) | 2 Med (1 White, 1 Navy) | 2 Large (1 White, 1 Navy)
- Hats | $15 $10: 3 Black | 4 Navy
- Cotton Newsprint Masks | 3 for $25 $3 for $15
Maine Press Association Programs Commence with Focus on FOAA
The first session of MPA’s virtual program initiative will take place in late January. Stay tuned for details on how to register and participate. The January topic will be: Project journalism and how to optimize Maine’s Freedom of Access Act
Join Maine Monitor staff writer Samantha Hogan as she discusses her work investigating Maine’s public defense system and the state’s county jails. Samantha will share tips and ideas that she’s learned by working closely with the ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network and data team. She will also talk extensively about Maine’s Freedom of Access Act and how to stay organized — and vigilant — while pursuing public records in Maine.
Contest Judges Needed
Each year, the Maine Press Association partners with another press association in a different state to help with judging Better Newspaper Contests.
This year, our partner is South Dakota, and we need to get to work judging that state’s entries in February. This involves assessing editorial, as well as advertising entries.
If you are willing to join the effort, please email your category preference (editorial, production, sales) to mainepressmail@gmail.com and we will be in touch soon!
Fellowship Resource
Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute
The Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute is now accepting 2021-22 RJI Fellowship applications from individuals or organizations with an innovative journalism project idea that could also benefit the industry.
Potential project ideas could include devising new strategies or models to solve a problem, building new tools, creating a prototype, or advancing a prototype, so it’s ready to launch.
This year’s fellowship projects address the increasing challenges in covering climate change, unpublishing, harassment of marginalized journalists and more.]RJI will be hosting its 15th class of fellows in 2021–22. Since launching in 2004, the fellowship program has hosted a wide variety of entrepreneurs and innovators that have come from different backgrounds including large legacy newsrooms and small nonprofits.
“Our fellows are trailblazers, creative thinkers, determined doers and great partners,” says Randy Picht, RJI’s executive director. “If that sounds like you, then it’s time to apply.”
RJI’s eight-month fellowship is a flexible program with three types of fellowship options — residential, nonresidential and institutional that give fellows the time, space and resources they need to work on projects.
“I have felt absolutely supported and backed by people who didn’t know anything about us before,” says Dagmar Thiel, USA Director of Fundamedios.“I became part of a community of professionals that believe in change and also believes it is important to listen to the voice and needs of minorities.” Fundamedios is working on a diagnostic and database of threats, online and offline harassment of Latino journalists working in the U.S.
Fellows can either choose to work from RJI’s headquarters in Columbia, Missouri, with a residential fellowship and an $80,000 stipend. They can choose to work from the location of their choice with a nonresidential fellowship or with their newsroom or organization with an institutional fellowship. Both institutional and nonresidential fellowships come with a $20,000 stipend.
Fellows get access to the intellectual and technological resources of RJI and the Missouri School of Journalism, including access to programmers, support to conduct market research and paid students to produce multimedia content.Fellowships are open to anyone above the age of 18 from around the world. Applications are due December 18, 2020.
Full article here: https://www.rjionline.org/stories/rji-now-accepting-applications-for-the-15th-fellowship-class-of-innovators