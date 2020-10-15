9 Days Away: MPA Annual Conference

We’re 9 days away from the 2020 MPA Conference to be held October 24. There’s no question that we have endured a strange, challenging and remarkable year, so let’s get together and celebrate each other, albeit online!

Thanks to those of you who have already registered and we look forward to seeing more registrations as we get closer to the event. Register here: https://mpa.vehlovenue.com/

Your $20.00 registration fee includes access to all 10/24 Conference events and programming for the coming year.

10/24/20 Schedule of Events:

9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (via Zoom) | Annual Business Meeting

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. | Induction of Terry Carlisle and the late Art Guesman into the MPA Hall of Fame

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Live Auction with Aimsel Ponti and Awards Presentation & Celebration with Greg Rec, honoring winners of the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, as well as the Individual Awards: Journalist of the Year, Advertising Person of the Year, Bob Drake Young Writer, and Unsung Hero.

The Silent Auction is Live: Once you’ve registered for the event, you can access the Silent Auction. Thanks to those of you who have donated items to both the Silent & Live Auctions. We’ve set up the timeline so that folks can bid on items right up and through conference day with bidding set to close 10/24 at 9:00 p.m.

Live Auction items are also visible once you’ve registered.

The MPA Store is live and includes 2020 commemorative logo wear.

All proceeds of both Auctions and The Store benefit the MPA Scholarship Fund and we’ve added a Donation button to the event site for those who choose to make a straight donation to the MPA Scholarship Fund.

In Memoriam: We’d like to include an In Memoriam piece in the program and need your help. Please send a photo and brief by 10/15 for any MPA-related people who have passed away in the past year to Awards Presentation MC Greg Rec at grec@pressherald.com

A big thank you to our Conference Sponsors: Mitchell Tardy Jackson and Broadreach Public Relations

To learn more and to Register, go to: https://mpa.vehlovenue.com/

We look forward to seeing you at the 2020 MPA Conference.