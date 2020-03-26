MPA advocates for, receives assurance of essential status

Like other press associations around the country, the Maine Press Association has shared a growing concern that newspapers/news outlets would be designated as nonessential businesses.

To ensure that would not happen, Board President J.W. Oliver wrote a compelling letter to Gov. Janet Mills, asking the state to exempt our members from restrictions on business activities, which was delivered last week by Chris Jackson of Mitchell Tardy Jackson.

Those efforts produced the good news over the weekend: The Maine press would be exempt from an executive order for the closure of nonessential businesses.