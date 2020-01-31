The Maine Press Association needs contest judges!

Every year, the Maine Press Association judges a newspaper contest from another state in exchange for the other state judging Maine’s contest. This year, we will judge the Oklahoma Press Association’s contest. The judging will take place in late February and early March.

Judging involves a time commitment, usually a few hours.



Many judges find it interesting to review entries from other states and gratifying to reward other newspaper professionals for outstanding work.

If you are willing to serve as a judge, please email J.W. Oliver, chair of the Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, at joliver@lcnme.com.

J.W. will contact you shortly with a brief survey regarding your category preferences.