NYT Investigations Editor Rebecca Corbett, practical workshops, Hall of Fame awards highlight conference

Here comes the 2019 MPA annual fall conference offering a day full of information, recognition and networking.

Rebecca Corbett

One of the highlights of Saturday, Oct. 19, will be a keynote conversation with Rebecca Corbett, Investigations Editor at the New York Times. Rebecca led the Times Pulitizer Prize-winning coverage on Harvey Weinstein and sexual harassment. Rebecca will be interviewed by Amy Calder, Morning Sentinel reporter.

The conference at the South Portland DoubleTree by Hilton will also offer a day full of workshops for almost everyone involved in newspaper operations, as well as the induction of three journalists into the MPA Hall of Fame, the annual auction and the evening dinner and awards ceremony.

Here’s the day’s schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 19

9:30 – 10 a.m. Annual business meeting

10 – 11:30 a.m. Concurrent Sessions:

* Unlock the Secrets of Successful Selling

Hear from sales veterans on how to get from no to yes. Review the tried and true strategies and pick up some new tips.

* Newsroom Bootcamp

30-minute mini-sessions on: 1) Dealing with a combative public; 2) Winning the battle over open records; 3) The Training Ground: A look into the world of college newspapers with editors from three Maine college papers

11:35 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Concurrent Sessions:

* Design Workshop

Advice from veteran designers on ways to update the look and features of your print pages.

* Reporter Roundtable

Join a free-flowing conversation with veteran reporters about issues of the day, solutions reporters have created to handle the challenges they face, and the best journalism advice they’ve received.

12:30 – 1:45 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

Join MPA members and guests as we hear from the 2018 Journalist of the Year, J.W. Oliver of The Lincoln County News, and induct the 2019 MPA Hall of Fame nominees: Stephen Fay, who recently retired after 23 years as the managing editor of The Ellsworth American; Marian McCue, former editor of The Forecaster; and the late Chris Cousins, who was a reporter at the Bangor Daily News.

2 – 3 p.m. Keynote Conversation with Rebecca Corbett

Investigations Editor at the New York Times, Rebecca Corbett started her career at the Morning Sentinel after graduating from Colby College. She will sit down for a conversation with Sentinel Reporter Amy Calder.

3:05 – 4 p.m. Driving Audience Engagement and Consumer Revenue

Revenue leaders from Maine newspapers talk about ways to engage readers and boost revenues; and the Portland Press Herald will share findings from its participation with Google in a national six-month “Digital Subscriptions Lab” aimed at improving revenue strategies.

5 – 6:15 p.m. Scholarship Auction & Reception

Join your MPA comrades and guests at this rousing reception and auction, where you can bid on an array of things — many considered “interesting” and “unique” — all to benefit Maine college students pursuing careers in the newspaper field.

6:30 p.m. 2019 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Dinner & Banquet