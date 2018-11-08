MPA Annual Fall Conference recap

More than 130 members and guests attended Better Newspaper Contest Awards Dinner and Banquet at Sunday River resort



Thanks to everyone who attended the Annual Fall Conference on October 20 at Sunday River. We were pleased to host 63 attendees at the 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, and 132 MPA members and guests at the Better Newspaper Contest Awards Dinner & Banquet.

The jam-packed conference featured engaging sessions including a fast-paced keynote address by Maine Chief Justice Leigh Saufley, wonderful comments by our three Hall of Fame Inductees, and the opportunity to celebrate the 2018 contest award winners and this year’s Unsung Hero, Bob Drake Young Writer, Advertising Person of the Year, and Journalist of the Year.

The full 2018 Contest Winner’s list has been posted on the MPA website and can be found by clicking on the “MPA Contest/2018 Contest Winners” tab at www.mainepressassociation.org.