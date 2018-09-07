Registration Now Open for the MPA Annual Fall Conference on October 20

The Maine Press Association’s Annual Fall Conference will be held this year on October 20 at the Grand Summit Resort Hotel & Conference Center at Sunday River.

A full day of conference events is planned, including informative and interactive sessions, the Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, annual Scholarship Auction & Reception, and the 2018 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Dinner & Banquet.

Regarding those awards, decisions are flying in as we approach the September 7 judging deadline. Once most decisions are in hand, we’ll review, sort and release to members.

As always, we’ve negotiated super hotel rates for the nights of Oct. 19-20 for MPA members and guests at the Grand Summit Resort. Choose from a Standard Room (2 queen beds) for $109, Studio Deluxe (1 queen murphy, 1 sleep sofa & kitchenette) for $129, or a 1 Bedroom Suite (1 queen bed, 1 sleep sofa & kitchenette) for $129.

To book your room, call the Grand Summit Hotel reservation line at 1-800-207-2365 and reference Maine Press Association and group code 85t3ji. Hotel reservation deadline is October 1. The hotel will try but guarantee group rate & room availability beyond this date.

In the meantime, we’re excited about this year’s lineup of sessions, put together by our Programming Committee using feedback from last year’s conference.

Sessions include:

Newsroom Mini Boot Camp, three sessions focused on the needs of reporters but relevant to all who are interested in libel, copy editing or safety inside and outside the newsroom

Revenue Innovations, from rate card strategy and structure to sponsored content

Growing Consumer Revenue: unlocking the mystery of growing subscription revenue and acquiring and retaining customers

Doing It All: Adding Creative Imagery & Compelling Digital Video to Your Newspaper Articles

You can find Conference Registration information and a registration form on the MPA website at www.mainepressassociation.org (look for the 2018 Fall Conference tab) or by clicking here. Conference registration deadline is Friday, October 5.