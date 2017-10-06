Maine Press Association brings real world perspective and experience to its annual Fall Conference

Join members of the Maine Press Association as they gather at Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor on October 21 to exchange ideas and celebrate the year’s achievements. A full day of workshops, including a general session with guest speaker Lincoln Millstein of Hearst, has been organized.

Hear from a panel of actual advertisers about why they advertise and what they need to be successful, participate in a discussion about media bias and how newspapers can protect their brand (of good, quality journalism), and gain tips and information about management that will be useful across all departments.

The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with the Annual Business Meeting, when the new slate of 2017-2018 MPA officers and board members will be voted in. Morning sessions will run from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. followed by lunch and the induction of Mark Woodward and Alan Baker into the MPA Hall of Fame at 12:30 p.m. Our final session is in the afternoon from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Auctioneer Extraordinaire Earl Brechlin will reprise his role—possibly for the last time—at the Scholarship Auction & Reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 2017 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Dinner & Banquet.

The Conference registration deadline was Oct. 2. For further information about the conference or registration, please contact MPA Executive Director Diane Norton at mainepressmail@gmail.com or via phone at 691-0131.