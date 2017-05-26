MPA seeking nominations to Hall of Fame

Nominations are being taken for 2017 inductees to the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame. The deadline for nominations is Friday, July 7.

Candidates must be Maine newspaper professionals who made lasting career contributions to their craft, in or out of the state. Typically, some of each year’s Hall of Fame class is inducted posthumously.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1998. A list of all inductees is on the MPA website at: http://mainepressassociation.org/hall-of-fame/

The MPA’s Hall of Fame Committee asks that nominations be submitted as soon as possible so they can be circulated among the committee members who will select the inductees.

Each nomination should be accompanied by supporting material that will help committee members as they make their decisions.

Nominations can be sent to the committee chair:

Jeff Ham

Jeffham36@gmail.com

or

26 Elmwood Road

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107

Questions may be directed to Jeff Ham or to Executive Director Diane Norton at mainepressmail@gmail.com.

The 20th annual induction ceremony will be held Oct. 21 at the MPA Fall Conference in Bar Harbor.