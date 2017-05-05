Sports Reporter Needed

The Times Record, a five-day-a-week newspaper serving the Bath-Brunswick area of beautiful Midcoast Maine, has an immediate opening for a full-time Sports Reporter. The two-person sports team serves seven area high schools, along with Bowdoin College and Hyde School in Bath.

The right candidate will:

• Have a love of high school and college sports;

• Be well-versed in sports writing, copy editing and photography, and be willing to learn on the job in a fast-paced environment;

• Be knowledgeable in social media, as the sports department provides live coverage by using Twitter and Facebook.

The Sports Reporter will be expected to lay out pages. Experience is a plus, but we are willing to train the right candidate. Position will start on Monday, June 19.

Those interested should submit a resume, cover letter

and three writing samples to Sports Editor Bob Conn

at bconn@timesrecord.com.