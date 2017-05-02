The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram seeks an exceptional part-time page designer/copy editor to join its team of outstanding journalists.

We are an ambitious news organization with high standards, and we need a talented page designer/copy editor who can work in both digital and print. The top candidate will be a talented news designer who knows what SND stands for and has a track record of creating compelling pages on deadline. Successful candidates are not just grammar sticklers who write great headlines and draw boxes. They prosecute stories, looking for holes and structural problems. We’re looking for an editor who’s comfortable switching back and forth between print and digital – and doing both at the same time. Our copy editors are expected to know what’s on the website and pay close attention to how our journalism is rendered digitally. They may run our website from time to time.

A minimum of three to five years editing and designing pages for a news organization is required. Digital experience is preferred.

This part-time position will require a variety of shifts – including days, nights and weekends. Hours could vary from week to week. Relocation expenses are not available for this part-time position.

If you’d like to join Maine’s finest and largest newsgathering operation, send your resume and 3 to 5 examples of your page designs to Copy Desk Chief Steve Ericson at sericson@mainetoday.com. We are an EEO employer. Application deadline is May 21, 2017.

Required skills: