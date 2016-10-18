MPA Annual Fall Conference Schedule of Events

A full day of events is planned for the MPA Annual Fall Conference on October 29, 2016, at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 363 Maine Mall Road, South Portland, including informative sessions, the Hall of Fame Inductee Luncheon, annual Scholarship Auction, and The 2016 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Dinner & Banquet.

The day kicks off at 8:30 with the Annual Business Meeting. Morning sessions will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. followed by the Hall of Fame Luncheon at 12:30 p.m., and one afternoon session slated at 2:30 p.m.

The ever-engaging Scholarship Auction & Reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 2016 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Dinner and Banquet.

We’ve negotiated a very attractive hotel rate of $107/night for MPA members and guests at DoubleTree by Hilton Portland, good for the nights of October 28 and 29. The deadline for room reservations at the $107/night rate was October 12; please call the hotel directly at 775-6161 (and ask for the Maine Press Association group rate, using group code MEP) to check on availability after the reservation deadline.

The Conference registration deadline was October 10. For further information about the conference or registration, please check with MPA Executive Director Diane Norton at mainepressmail@gmail.com or via phone at 691-0131.