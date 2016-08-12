The Journal Tribune, a daily, multi-award- winning newspaper serving York County for 131 years, has an immediate opening for a full-time Sports Editor. The ideal candidate will have 3 to 5 years’ experience as a writer and/or editor in the Sports department of a daily newspaper; copy editing and pagination experience; strong photography and Photoshop skills; and proficiency producing and editing content for the internet and Facebook. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, managing one full-time sports writer and a stable of freelancers, covering local games and sporting events, performing community outreach with coaches and parents, designing daily sports and news pages, updating journaltribune.com, and posting content to social media. You should be comfortable – and show equal enthusiasm for — covering everything from Little League and high school sports to the OOB Surge and the Boston Red Sox. A thorough knowledge of sports and sports terminology is a must, and a professional demeanor inside and outside the office is essential. To apply, send a cover letter, resume, two sports photography samples, and two sports writing samples (500-1,000 words) to: publisher@journaltribune.com