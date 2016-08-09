Staff Reporters Needed

Staff Reporter: Courier Publications, LLC is hiring a Staff Reporter for The Camden Herald. Duties include reporting local news and taking digital photos. Applicants should have strong writing/communication skills and a willingness to learn. A strong interest in the Knox County, Maine area and a desire to serve the community using established journalistic ethics and practices required. Bachelor’s degree in a related ﬁeld preferred. Job requires some nights, weekends. Access to a reliable vehicle a must. This is a full-time, beneﬁts-eligible position. Email résumé, cover letter and clips to: Daniel Dunkle, News Director ddunkle@villagesoup.com

Staff Reporter: Courier Publications, LLC is hiring a Staff Reporter for The Courier-Gazette. Duties include reporting local news and taking digital photos. Applicants should have strong writing/communication skills and a willingness to learn. A strong interest in the Knox County, Maine area and a desire to serve the community using established journalistic ethics and practices required. Bachelor’s degree in a related ﬁeld preferred. Job requires some nights, weekends. Access to a reliable vehicle a must. This is a full-time, beneﬁts-eligible position. Email résumé, cover letter and clips to: Daniel Dunkle, News Director ddunkle@villagesoup.com