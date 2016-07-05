Hall of Fame nominations deadline July 15

Nominations are now being accepted for 2016 inductees to the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame. The deadline is Friday, July 15. Candidates must be Maine newspaper professionals who have made lasting career contributions to their craft, in or out of the state. Typically, some of each year’s Hall of Fame class is inducted posthumously.

The MPA’s Hall of Fame Committee asks that names be submitted as soon as possible so they can be circulated among the committee members who will select the inductees.

Each nomination should be accompanied by supporting materials that will help committee members as they make their decisions.

Nominations should be sent to committee Chair Jeff Ham at jeffham36@gmail.com or via mail to 26 Elmwood Road, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107.

If you have any questions, please contact Ham or MPA Executive Director Diane Norton at mainepressmail@gmail.com

This year’s inductees will be announced in late-August and the 2016 induction ceremony will be held at the MPA Fall Conference in October.