Last call for entries: The 2016 MPA Better Newspaper Contest deadline is Friday, June 3. This year’s contest format will be similar to last year: digital entries for all photography and online categories, and tearsheet entries for everything else. The contest is open to all MPA members in good standing. Winners will be celebrated at the 2016 Annual Conference to be held October 29, 2016, in South Portland. For questions, contact Contest Chair Kevin Burnham at kevinburnham@boothbayregister.com or MPA Executive Director Diane Norton at mainepressmail@gmail.com.